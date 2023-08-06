Islamabad, August 6: At least 20 people lost their lives and 80 others suffered injuries on Sunday after nearly 10 bogies of Hazara Express derailed near Sahara Railway Station, 275 kilometres away from Karachi, reported Geo News. The victims were taken to the People's Medical Hospital in Nawabshah, Sindh while authorities fear more injuries as the ill-fated train is said to be carrying a large number of people.

Train operations to and from the interior districts of Sindh have been suspended, Railway authorities said, adding that it may take up to 18 hours to restore operations as removing bogies from the tracks require time. As per officials, the cause behind the derailment is unknown yet, reported Geo News. Pakistan Train Accident Video: 15 Dead, 50 Injured After Rawalpindi-Bound Hazara Express Bogies Derail Near Nawabshah Near Sahara Railway Station.

Earlier, Sukkur Mahmoodur Rahman, Railways Divisional Superintendent, said that 10 bogies derailed in the train crash and further details are still being obtained. According to the police, rescue efforts have been carried out to recover passengers from the affected bogies. As per local administration, an emergency has been imposed in the nearby hospitals after the crash, Geo News reported. A train to carry out relief activities on the site of the incident is on the way from Loco Shed Rohri and will reach in at least three hours, Rahman said.

"Due to the accident, the traffic on the up track is suspended," Rahman added.

The train, comprising 17 bogies with a capacity of 950 passengers in its economy class and 72 in its air-conditioned standard coach, went off track on its way to Havelian from Karachi in district Sanghar, the senior superintendent of police said.

He said that 10 Station House Officers, four district superintendent of police (DSPs) and more than 100 police personnel are participating in rescue work. A large number of police personnel from the Police Training Center are also present for relief work. Pakistan Army also joined the relief activities at the site of accident after special intrsuctions issued by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

Visual From Train Derailment Site

Sad news: 20+ people died and over 50+ people were injured after 10 bogies of Rawalpindi-bound Hazara Exp derailed near Sahara Rail Station, located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah.#TrainAccident #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/sj7ctspOjE — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) August 6, 2023

Additional troops were also called in from Hyderabad and Sakrand with army aviation helicopters. The military personnel will reach site with edibles for the rescued passengers. Meanwhile, the Rangers’ sources told Geo News that personnel of the paramilitary force have also been dispatched for rescue work as per Sindh Rangers Director General (DG) Major General Azhar Waqas.

Ambulances have also reached the site where medical aid and food is being provided to the rescued passengers. Such train accidents are common in Pakistan. However, the authorities fail to prevent such happenings by taking relevant measures, reported Geo News.

It may be noted that the same locomotive — heading to Hevelian from Karachi — had escaped a grave accident in March this year after railway officials put a rusted train on tracks. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The latest accident came just a day after three coaches of Allama Iqbal Express — travelling from Karachi to Sialkot — derailed, but no one suffered injuries. Pakistan Train Accident: 20 Dead and Over 50 Injured After 10 Bogies of Rawalpindi-Bound Hazara Express Derails Near Sahara Rail Station Near Nawabshah (Watch Video).

Earlier in June, the engine of Green Line Express derailed in Pakistan's Ghotki. The engine of the Green Line Express from Karachi to Rawalpindi was running at full speed when it suddenly descended from the track in Ghotki. However, the engine derailment did not cause any casualties. Pakistan has a record in terms of train-related accidents. In the past years, such incidents have seen a sharp rise.

