Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested ten terrorists while conducting 132 operations in various cities of Pakistan to keep a check on terrorist activities, said a spokesperson for CTD, according to The Express Tribune.

These terrorists have been arrested for suspicions of connections with banned outfits like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Daesh (ISIS) and others.

Also Read | Australian Army Helicopter Crash: Four Air Crew Members Reported Missing After Australia’s MRH-90 Taipan Helicopter Crashes off Queensland During Military Exercise With US Forces.

According to the CTD spokesperson, those arrested in Lahore, Multan and DG Khan had been involved in planning attacks on shrines and other places of worship.

Two others have been arrested from Attock for planning an attack targeting Chinese citizens, reported The Express Tribune.

Also Read | Muslim Nations Call for Boycott of Swedish Products.

The authorities also found explosives, detonators, arms, bullets, maps of important buildings and cash during the operations.

Those arrested have been identified as Azir, Adil, Ramzan, Abdul Rehman, Usman, Asif, Muawiya, Usama, Rehman and Hazrat Shiyan.

In another series of arrests, at least seven more people have been taken into custody for spreading hatred against sectarian groups on social media, The Express Tribune reported.

This week, over 36 suspects have been arrested during 485 combing operations in Lahore, Attock, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan and DG Khan. Whereas, 21008 people were questioned as part of the investigations and interrogations.

These operations were conducted as Ashura processions for Muharram are underway across Pakistan with heavy contingents of security troops deputed at the procession routes, according to The Express Tribune.

The relevant authorities have also suspended mobile phones, internet services and transport services in various sensitive-marked areas.

A total of 13 districts have reportedly been declared sensitive in Punjab, following which, mobile phone services have been suspended on Muharram 9 and 10. The districts include Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Gujarat, Jhang, Bhakkar, Leh, Multan, Sahiwal, Chakwal, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Last month, the security forces arrested nine terrorists across three cities in Punjab and prevented a large-scale terror plot targeting Eidul Azha festivities, reported The Express Tribune.

Furthermore, in the past, the authorities carried out operations in Multan, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan which resulted in the arrest of individuals linked to a banned extremist network, including a woman activist associated with Daesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)