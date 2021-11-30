Islamabad [Pakistan], November 30 (ANI): Amid ongoing protests in Gwadar against China's multi-billion belt and road project, Pakistan's Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development has expressed concern over the slow progress on projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the port city.

Fearing threats to their livelihoods from illegal fishing, hundreds of people have been staging protests against CPEC in the port city as well as other regions, as per the local media reports.

Also Read | China President Xi Jinping Consolidates His Power After Sixth Plenum of Chinese Communist Party.

According to Dawn newspaper, the committee led by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Salim Mandviwalla observed that progress on infrastructure and basic facilities had not met expectations so far and was not enough to lure local and international investors.

Inayat Hussain, General Officer Commander (GOC) Special Security Division South Major General said: "Even this investment will roll back, please cut through the red tape and ensure gas and electricity. Next summer will be a real hell and create problems."

Also Read | Omicron Spread: More Cases of New COVID-19 Variant Reported in Australia's New South Wales.

A large number of women and children took to the streets of the port city on Monday in solidarity with the movement launched for the rights of the people of Gwadar and other areas of Makran.

The demonstrators, including female students, political workers and working women who reached Gwadar city from Turbat, Ormara, Jewani, Pasni and other areas of Gwadar district, started their rally from Al-Johar Public School and after marching on various roads and streets reached Marine Drive, according to Dawn.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been marred with controversy since the announcement of the USD 46 billion project in 2015. Locals are opposing China's increasing involvement in Balochistan. They are protesting as the CPEC project has not benefited the people of Balochistan while people of other provinces are enjoying the fruits of the mega project.

This has led to widespread protests as the Chinese are viewed as encroachers who are squeezing out all the wealth from the region.

Back in October, thousands of residents of Gwadar and Turbat had also gathered there to demonstrate against the non-availability of drinking water, health and education facilities and rising unemployment in Makran division, Dawn newspaper reported.

The CPEC project would link Pakistan's southern Gwadar port in Balochistan on the Arabian Sea to China's western Xinjiang region. It also includes plans to create road, rail and oil pipeline links to improve connectivity between China and the Middle East. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)