Mirpur Khas (Sindh) [Pakistan], November 27 (ANI): In a harrowing incident, two young men have been taken into custody for the murder of their father in Sindhri Town, Mirpur Khas district, stemming from a dispute over 'loud music,' as reported by ARY News.

The tragic event, now under investigation with a registered case, unfolded during a heated argument between the father and sons regarding the volume of music being played by the head of the family.

In a fit of anger, the two young men viciously attacked their father, wielding both an axe and a rod, leading to the fatal outcome of the confrontation.

The local police swiftly intervened, apprehending not only the victim's wife but also the two sons residing in Sindhri Town, ARY News reported.

Despite substantial investments in law enforcement by the Sindh government, including personnel recruitment and the provision of modern weaponry, Karachi has unfortunately emerged as a central hub for criminal activities. Among all districts in Sindh, the city stands out with a staggering 67.5 per cent contribution to the total reported crimes in the province. Particularly alarming is the surge in car thefts and snatchings, witnessing an alarming increase from 3,858 incidents to an astounding 30,580 over a span of six years, according to The Express Tribune.

The Sindh Statistics Report for 2022 underscores a significant uptick in crime incidents across the province within a two-year period. In 2020, Sindh reported a total of 99,316 crimes, with 60,331 occurring in Karachi. The subsequent year, 2021, witnessed an even higher figure, with 119,545 reported crimes across Sindh, of which 81,164 were concentrated in Karachi.

This data points to a worrisome trend, indicating an influx of criminal elements into Karachi. Over the past six years, crime rates in the city have surged by an alarming 121 per cent, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures to address and curb the rising tide of criminal activities, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

