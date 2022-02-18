Lahore [Pakistan], February 18 (ANI): Students in Pakistan continued their sit-in at Charing Cross on Friday to protest against the ban on student unions imposed by former president General Zia-ul-Haq.

Progressive Students Collective (PSC) has entered its ninth day on Thursday, demanding a revival of the student unions, reduction in fee and withdrawal of security forces from the campuses, local media reported on Friday.

On Thursday, the Aurat March Lahore organisers visited the week-long sit-in to show solidarity with the students fighting for their rights for a better future.

PPP parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza also visited the student's camp and supported their demands for the restoration of the unions across the country. He said a bill for the restoration of the unions would be tabled in the next session of the assembly, supporting all demands of the students.

Notably, the demonstrations started on February 9 to mark the 38th anniversary of the ban on student unions.

The protesters asked all political parties to unanimously pass legislation in parliament to decriminalise student politics. Pakistan Bar Council member Abid Saqi said that Ziaul era banned the student unions to close the door of politics on students.

A number of students have established a camp which has been visited by social and political workers, lawyers, members of the Punjab Assembly, journalists and students from different colleges and universities, reported Dawn. (ANI)

