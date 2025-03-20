Gilgit [PoGB], March 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court of Pakistan has sought the federal government's position on the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) government's conditional plea to withdraw a case concerning judicial appointments in the region's higher courts. During a session led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, the constitutional bench emphasised the need for both federal and GB authorities to resolve the matter, according to a Facebook post by Pamir Times.

The lawsuit pertains to the Prime Minister's appointment of judges to PoGB's higher courts without consulting the Chief Minister and cabinet, the post stated.

Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan informed the court that the PoGB government had submitted an application to withdraw the case, according to Pamir Times. However, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan noted that the PoGB administration also seeks to require consultation with the Chief Minister for such appointments.

Meanwhile, the Additional Attorney General conveyed the federal government's stance, asserting that it "does not recognise the need to engage the Chief Minister for these appointments," as per another Pamir Times post. Justice Jamal Mandokhail, questioning the legal framework governing PoGB, urged both administrations to meet and find a resolution. He further advised the federal government to consult the governor and adhere to constitutional provisions on judicial appointments.

As per Pamir Times, the court has postponed the hearing for two weeks, instructing the federal government to clarify its stance on the PoGB government's conditional withdrawal request.

The people of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan continue to voice their concerns over social, economic, and political challenges. Their protests focus on securing justice, equality, and improved living standards, as they strive for better representation, rights, and development opportunities in the region. (ANI)

