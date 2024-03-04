Islamabad [Pakistan], March 4 (ANI): Omar Ayub Khan, backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a member of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), is poised to become the leader of the opposition in the 16th National Assembly, as per sources cited by ARY News.

If elected, this would mark Omar Ayub Khan's third term in the position.

On a related note, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday was elected as the 24th Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the second consecutive term, as reported by ARY News.

Shehbaz Sharif emerged victorious in the prime ministerial election, garnering 201 votes against his PTI-backed rival from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Omar Ayub Khan, who managed to secure 92 votes.

The threshold for securing the prime ministerial office was set at 169 votes. With no single party obtaining a majority in the assembly, Shehbaz Sharif's premiership is supported by a coalition comprising PML-N's allies, including Pakistan's Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League (Q) (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and others.

In the midst of these political manoeuvres, Omar Ayub Khan assumed the position of PTI's secretary general without any opposition, given the absence of alternative nominations for the role.

This political shuffle marks a crucial moment in Pakistan's parliamentary landscape, with potential implications for the dynamics and balance of power within the National Assembly, ARY News reported. (ANI)

