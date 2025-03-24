Karachi [Pakistan], March 24 (ANI): A Pakistan Day rally organised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday faced "resistance" from law enforcement as it proceeded toward Mazar-i-Quaid, according to a statement from the party, Dawn reported.

The rally, led by PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, Karachi President Raja Azhar, General Secretary Arsalan Khalid, and other party leaders, commenced from Empress Market and was set to reach Mazar-i-Quaid. However, PTI alleged that multiple barricades were placed along the route in an attempt to hinder the march.

The party further claimed that police forces were heavily deployed around the Karachi Press Club and that at Mazar-i-Quaid, officials allegedly used force to disperse demonstrators, leading to several PTI workers being physically restrained.

"Heavy police deployment was observed around the Press Club, while at Mazar-i-Quaid, officials allegedly used force to disperse participants, resulting in several PTI workers being manhandled," the statement read.

PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh condemned the police action, saying, "We are patriotic Pakistanis, yet we are being stopped from celebrating Pakistan Day. We are carrying national flags, not weapons." He accused the Sindh government of operating under a "dictatorship" led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and alleged that police were more focused on suppressing PTI than addressing Karachi's growing street crime, reported Dawn.

Raja Azhar also criticised the crackdown, questioning, "As Pakistani citizens, do we not have the right to celebrate Pakistan Day?" He further claimed that Bilawal's "illegitimate government" was on the verge of collapse and predicted the downfall of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh.

The PTI statement added, "During the rally, participants waved both Pakistani and PTI flags while chanting slogans demanding the release of Imran Khan and criticising the government's policies," as per reports by Dawn.

When contacted, South Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Asad Raza stated that the police had cordoned off the Karachi Press Club for "security reasons" by parking buses on Sarwar Shaheed Road and setting up temporary barriers. (ANI)

