Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): Nearly two policemen were killed and many were severely injured in a late-night attack on a police checkpoint in Peshawar's Regi Model Town area, reported ARY News on Thursday.

Police said that a group of terrorists opened fire on a police post at the entrance of Regi Model Town around midnight.

A spokesman for the Peshawar police said, "Two constables Wajid and Farman were martyred while two others sustained injuries in the terrorist attack."

The injured policemen were identified as constable Sayar and Constable Feroze.

Further, he added that Assistant Sub-Inspector Noor Ul Haq and constables Feroz, Wajid, Siyar and Farman were on duty when the checkpost was attacked, according to ARY News.

The injured were rushed to hospital where two of them succumbed to their injuries.

Following the attack, a large contingent of police rushed to the spot and a search operation was launched in the vicinity, reported ARY News.

The attack comes a day after six personnel of the Peshawar Frontier Corps (FC) sustained injuries in a blast as their convoy came under attack in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area, ARY News reported.

Cantt SP Waqas Rafi told the media that the attack was on a convoy of the paramilitary force that was moving through Hayatabad’s phase 6, according to Dawn.

The footage of the incident showed a crowd of people on the road where the blast purportedly took place. The charred remains of a vehicle could be seen in the distance. (ANI)

