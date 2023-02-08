Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], February 8 (ANI): Unknown miscreants in Pakistan's Bajaur district's Khar tehsil threw grenades at the house of a police official. No casualties were, however, reported, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported.

A police statement said the grenades landed inside the house of police instructor Sahibzada on Monday night.

The statement, however, did not mention the number of grenades used in the attack, saying the police officer and his family members remained unhurt in the attack. The statement said the inmates came out of their rooms after hearing the explosion.

According to the statement, the wall of the house was slightly damaged. The unidentified miscreants managed to flee from the scene, Dawn newspaper reported

District police officer Shaukat Ali alongwith a police team also visited the house of Sahibzada on Tuesday morning to show sympathy for the family.

Ali said such acts were aimed at sowing dread and fear among the policemen, but they won't affect the police's resolve to go after the anti-peace elements with full force, according to Dawn newspaper.

Ali promised to continue the ongoing action against miscreants in the district.

Recently, at least five people were injured in an explosion near Pakistan's Quetta Police Lines area, Dawn newspaper reported citing rescue officials.

Edhi worker Zeeshan Ahmed, who was leading the rescue operations on the site, said the injured were moved to the Civil Hospital in Quetta.

Ahmed informed that police and emergency teams have arrived at the spot and the area has been cordoned off.

Police haven't issued any statement and the nature of the blast is not clear at the moment, the Dawn reported.

Further, according to the report, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group claimed that security officials were targeted in the blast, the Dawn reported. (ANI)

