Islamabad [Pakistan], September 24 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted west of Islamabad in Pakistan early on Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit 40 km west of Islamabad at 05:46:57 IST today," the NCS said.

Also Read | Donald Trump to Pay Respects to Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Supreme Court: White House.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)