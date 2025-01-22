Islamabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Pakistan would continue to "extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir till they achieve the right to self-determination as per UN resolutions".

Shehbaz made the remarks while addressing an event in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue "extending political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir till they achieve the right to self-determination as per UN resolutions”.

Shehbaz, who laid the foundation stone of a Danish School in the region, announced the establishment of more such schools in other parts of PoK and also in other parts of Pakistan.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country. India has said it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

