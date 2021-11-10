Peshawar [Pakistan], November 10 (ANI): To protest against the killing of social activist Muhammad Zada Agra, multiple political parties, social organisations and others in Pakistan held a protest in Khyber Pakhtun's Sakhakot, a media report said.

The protesters on Tuesday sat with Agra's body on the road for around five hours and called for the suspension of the two officials and the registration of an FIR against them. The victim was later laid to rest after Khyber Pakhtun's Chief Minister Mahmood Khan ordered action against the Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Malakand, reported Dawn.

Also Read | COVID-19 Hits Singapore Zoo; Four Asiatic Lions Test Positive For The Virus.

Agra -- who had also served as district president of the Insaf Students Federation, the student wing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) -- was shot dead by two unidentified men on a motorcycle near his residence in Sakhakot on Monday night.

Earlier in October, Agra through his Facebook post had alleged that the Deputy Commissioner (DC), in collusion with his political opponents, was trying to harass him, as part of a "dirty conspiracy".

Also Read | Malala Yousafzai Ties Knot with Asser Malik in Intimate Nikah Ceremony in Birmingham.

Accusing the DC of misusing his authority to arrest him, Agra stressed that if anything happened to him as a result of this "dirty conspiracy", the Malakand DC was to be held responsible.

Local journalists say that Agra used to frequently raise his voice against the drug mafia in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)