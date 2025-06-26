Karachi, Jun 26 (PTI) Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi film "Sardaar Ji 3", which has not been released in India following a controversy over Pakistani actor Hania Aamir's casting, has been cleared for release here by different Pakistani censor boards.

Nadeem Mandviwalla one of the biggest exhibitors and owner of the cineplex chain of cinemas in Karachi confirmed the release of the movie this Friday.

“The censor board has given clearance because though there is a ban on screening of Indian films in Pakistan one of the producer's of the film is a Pakistani, Zain Wali,” he said.

“The film has been cleared for screening since it is a Punjabi international film and not ranked as a Indian film,” a noted distributor and exhibitor, Saleem Shehzad, said.

Wali said three Pakistani censor boards -- Sindh, Punjab and Federal capital -- had given the green light for the film's screening in Pakistani cinemas.

Hania also shared a poster of the film on her social media pages.

The film's release has been postponed in India due to the ban on Pakistani films and artists and actors in India for a while now.

The main production companies at the helm of the film, White Hill Studios and Story Time Productions have not made any announcements for the Pakistan release of "Sardaar Ji 3" as yet on their official platforms.

Mandviwalla said that the film should boost the cinema industry in Pakistan which has been relying heavily on Hollywood releases since the ban on Indian films for years now.

