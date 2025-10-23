Balochistan [Pakistan], October 23 (ANI): A young child lost her life in Balochistan's Uthal region after being denied timely medical help due to prolonged security checks carried out by Pakistani forces, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the incident occurred overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday at the Uthal checkpoint. Several passenger buses en route from Balochistan were stopped for what witnesses described as unnecessarily long and harsh inspections. The checking began around 3 a.m. and continued until sunrise, leaving travellers stranded for hours without access to medical or emergency assistance.

One passenger stated that the child's parents repeatedly pleaded with security officials after their daughter's condition deteriorated, but their requests were ignored. "The soldiers were conducting the checks very slowly. Before dawn, we heard that a child had become seriously ill. Her parents begged for help, but they were not allowed to move," the witness said.

Another traveller from the same bus said the tragedy could have been avoided if the authorities had allowed the vehicle to continue to a nearby hospital. "We all begged the officers to let the bus go because the girl had fainted," he said. "But they said no vehicle could move until the checking ended. After some time, the child stopped breathing."

Passengers stated that such delays at the Uthal checkpoint are frequent, with buses often detained for hours regardless of passengers' health or emergencies. "If these checks are really about security, there should at least be a system for people in medical distress," one traveller stated, as cited by The Balochistan Post.

Human rights groups have long criticised Pakistan's security policies in Balochistan, saying they cause immense suffering for civilians and obstruct essential healthcare access. Despite recurring incidents, Pakistani authorities have failed to introduce any reforms or acknowledge the human cost of these militarised operations, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

