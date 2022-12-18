Islamabad [Pakistan], December 18 (ANI): Pakistani generals have not been held accountable for the events of 1971 even after 50 years since the Bengal Liberation War, according to The Friday Times.

Urdu was supported as the official language of Pakistan while neglecting East Pakistan's demand to make Bangla one of the main languages. Four students were killed in Dhaka on February 21, 1952, after they protested and called for the recognition of Bangla as one of East Pakistan's main languages, according to The Friday Times, adding further that, Post-Pakistan's independence in 1947, Pakistan's government and military didn't consider Bengalis as worthy members of the society.

In 1956, Bangla was finally recognized as an official language under the newly-formed Islamic Republic's constitution. Protests against West Pakistan's highhandedness had, however, become a regular occurrence in East Pakistan.

According to The Friday Times, the 1971 genocide was destructive to Pakistan's reputation. Pakistan's generals however still don't recognize the mass massacre they sponsored 50 years ago. West Pakistan under the leadership of General Tikka Khan and General Khan Niazi, was responsible for the deaths of over three million Bengalis, and the rape of some 400,000 women across the region.

The Bengali Taka's buying power is now double that of the Pakistani rupee. The Republic of Bangladesh has long forgotten its relation in adversity, choosing instead to thrive, states The Friday Times report.

Recently, Deputy Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in Geneva Sanchita Haque demanded the recognition of the 1971 Genocide committed by the Pakistani Army.

While addressing a side event at the UN on Monday, Haque said, "The Bangladesh government has declared 25th March as Genocide Day. Bangladesh condemns genocides committed anywhere, everywhere. We will continue to raise our voices against genocide and demand justice and accountability for the victims of genocide. We will also continue working for the recognition of the 1971 genocide," BSS (Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha) news agency reported

On March 25, 1971, Pakistan Army launched 'Operation Searchlight', wherein a planned military operation was carried out by the Pakistani Army and its military deliberately harmed hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi citizens. (ANI)

