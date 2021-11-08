Karachi [Pakistan], November 8 (ANI): The Pakistani Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) have warned against the instability in Sindh, especially in the Larkana Division pertaining to the worsening law and order situation in the region, reported a local media.

The LEAs also added that the situation could also affect the security of the Chinese and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, reported The News International.

The law enforcers have conveyed to the Sindh government authorities that the activities of criminals and anarchists are on the rise in the region because of the "inefficient" role of police, reported The News International citing the official correspondence.

In the letter addressed to the Sindh government's Home Department, a surge in the crime rate was informed about, particularly in the Larkana Division.

The settlers are being subjected to target killing by the anti-state anarchists, the killing of the police officials on personal enmity is generated by the deteriorating law and order situation in the region, reported the newspaper citing the letter.

The law enforcers also pointed to the banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) for the killings of the settlers in the Larkana Division.

The letter suggested that the less stringent action against the criminals has depleted the security situation and the increase in crimes will significantly affect the security of the Chinese citizens and the CPEC projects, reported The News International. (ANI)

