Islamabad [Pakistan], September 3 (ANI): The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 crossed 26,000 in Pakistan, after 57 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, reported Dawn.

The total deaths due to COVID-19 now stand at 26,035, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Alyssa Milano Among the Hollywood Stars That Condemn New Texas Abortion Law.

According to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre, out of 59,745 COVID-19 tests, 3,787 people tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 1,171,578.

The positivity rate has dipped to 6.33 per cent from 6.65 per cent. (ANI)

Also Read | Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid Says ‘China is Our Main Partner, We Care Very Much About Silk Road’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)