A string of Hollywood celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Alyssa Milano, among more than 100 stars, have expressed their anger over the new Texas abortion law. The US Supreme Court on Wednesday night denied a request to issue emergency relief blocking Texas' new law that bans abortion at six weeks that opponents say effectively eliminates access to abortions statewide, reports deadline.com. Analysis: Texas Abortion Ban Injects New Urgency into U.S. Election Campaigns … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

A group of prominent actors, musicians and other artists and companies swiftly responded to the news on social media. Witherspoon, Milano, Dua Lipa, Kerry Washington, St. Vincent, Eva Longoria Baston, Bad Robot and P!nk were among them. Many shared an image with the text: "I stand in solidarity with Texans & people everywhere seeking reproductive freedom." Washington also shared a link to a Planned Parenthood petition which, among other things, maintains that "health care - including safe, legal abortion - is a human right." Biden Calls Top Court Ruling on Texas Abortion Ban ‘unprecedented Assault’ on Women’s … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The petition also warns that "the Supreme Court is months away from hearing a case that challenges the protections of Roe v. Wade." Others who have supported the sentiment are named below. The vast majority of the signatories are women. The names include: America Ferrera, Amy Schumer, Bella Hadid, Cyndi Lauper, Cynthia Nixon, Elizabeth Banks, Eva Longoria, Jameela Jamil, Kat Dennings, Kate Walsh, Mandy Moore, Mia Moretti, Michelle Monaghan, Mindy Kaling, Padma Lakshmi, Rachel Goldenberg, Rita Moreno, Tracee Ellis Ross, V Ensler, VÉRITÉ, and Yvette Nicole Brown, among many others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2021 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).