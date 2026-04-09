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Karachi [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): A widening gap in housing quality and living conditions between urban and rural Pakistan is exposing millions to insecurity, poor infrastructure and rising costs, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, in cities, over half of households own their homes, offering relative stability. In contrast, rural ownership lags significantly, leaving many dependent on rented or informal housing arrangements. This insecurity has intensified after recurring floods displaced families and damaged already fragile homes.

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Housing quality remains a key point of disparity. While most urban dwellings are constructed using durable materials like concrete and brick, a majority of rural homes rely on mud and thatch. These structures are highly vulnerable to extreme weather, forcing families into cycles of repair and rebuilding, adding financial and psychological strain. Overcrowding further compounds rural hardship. A higher proportion of rural households live in cramped conditions compared to urban residents, affecting both physical health and mental well-being. Limited space, combined with scarce resources, intensifies daily challenges for families already struggling to make ends meet.

Basic services also remain unevenly distributed. Access to clean drinking water and electricity is significantly lower in rural areas, restricting education, productivity and overall quality of life. Such disparities reinforce structural inequalities, keeping rural populations at a disadvantage. Affordability is another pressing concern. A considerable share of rural households spends a large portion of their income on housing, often at the expense of essentials like food, healthcare and education. This financial strain perpetuates poverty and limits upward mobility, as highlighted by The Express Tribune.

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The crisis is further aggravated by a nationwide housing shortage exceeding 10 million units, with demand rising annually due to population growth and urban expansion. Experts warn that without targeted policy intervention, the divide will continue to deepen. Addressing the issue requires urgent investment in durable housing, expanded access to utilities, and policies that promote affordability and ownership, particularly in rural areas, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)