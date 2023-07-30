Lahore [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): Pakistan’s Met Office has warned of urban and flash floods in Lahore and other areas while the city continued to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday, Dawn reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

Also Read | Earthquake in Myanmar: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 Hits Minbu.

As per rainfall figures shared by Lahore’s Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) late in the morning on Saturday, maximum rainfall in the city on the day was recorded in Gulshan-i-Ravi’s at 155 mm, followed by 146 mm in Pani Wala Talab, 109 mm in Qurtaba Chowk, 104 mm in Nishtar Town Director’s Office, 101 mm in Lakshmi Chowk, 96 mm in Johar Town SDO office, 80 mm in Tajpura SDO office, 52 mm in Iqbal Town SDO office, 44 mm in Samanabad SDO office, 40 mm in Upper Mall and Mughalpura SDO office, 35 mm in Gulberg, 30 mm at Jail Road, 27mm in Farrukhabad, 24 mm at Nakhuda Chowk and 16.55 mm in the airport area.

Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa said despite the rain, Muharram procession routes were clear and security, rescue and municipal staff were deployed as well.

Also Read | The ‘dangerous’ Feminists Behind a Lebanese Media Outlet.

The PMD meanwhile warned of urban flooding in the low-lying areas of Lahore, as well as flash flooding in the city’s nullahs.

The forecast said: “Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas and flash flooding in local nullahs of Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kurram, Laki Marwat, Karak, Waziristan, Kohat, Tank, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Sahiwal on July 29.”

It added that heavy rains may also cause flash flooding in the local nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan and northeast Balochistan on July 29.

According to the forecast, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea have been penetrating the upper parts of the country and a westerly wave is present in the central and upper regions.

Consequently, rain-wind/thundershowers were expected at scattered places in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, the forecast said, as per Dawn.

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has meanwhile said flooding was expected in the tributaries of the Kabul River and Dera Ghazi Khan’s hill torrents from July 27 to 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)