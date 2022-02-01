Islamabad [Pakistan], February 1 (ANI): Pakistan's recently released National Security Policy has failed in its mandate to acknowledge the impact of climate change and Islamabad's ability to tackle non-traditional security threats.

The NSP does not see the need to strengthen the country's institutional capacities to address the climate crisis which is both complex and multifaceted, notes News International.

The NSP takes cognizance of Pakistan's acute vulnerability to the negative effects of climate change, such as extreme weather events which have increased manifold and threaten our water resources thanks to the accelerated melting of the Himalayan glaciers and climate-sensitive monsoon winds, but fails in its efforts to address it.

Pakistan's Climate Change Policy, developed in 2012, has remained largely unimplemented as it was not reflected in any subsequent annual development plan. The fate of its updated version is unlikely to be any different. In defiance of repeated calls by the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat and availability of funds and technical assistance, Pakistan has failed to develop its climate change mitigation and adaptation plans and strategies comprising fundable projects as reported by News International.

Most regrettably, the NSP fails to mention the landmark Climate Change Act enacted in 2017 providing for an elaborate institutional structure for climate action comprising a National Climate Change Council for making policies; a Climate Change Authority for developing and implementing projects; and a Climate Change Fund to mobilise and expend funds for climate initiatives.

The NSP has also failed to acknowledge the National Water Policy adopted in April 2018 with the approval of all the provinces. The non-implementation of the NWP has perpetuated inaction on urgently needed reforms for the sustainable management of our precious but fast diminishing water assets, according to News International. (ANI)

