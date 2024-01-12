Peshawar, Jan 12 (PTI) Two dreaded terrorists were shot dead on Friday by the security forces in the restive tribal district of North Waziristan, ISPR said here.

Abdullah Khadri and Khalid alias Janan were killed during an intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said in a statement.

Also Read | Buddha Boy Arrested for Rape: Who Is Ram Bahadur Bomjom? Know All About Nepal's Spiritual Leader Arrested for Sexual Abuse of His Followers.

The slain terrorists had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including targetted killing of innocent civilians, it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least two Pakistani soldiers were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Lakki Marwat district, as per the ISPR. Two terrorists were killed during the incident.

Also Read | Taiwan General Election 2024: Island Republic Prepares to Elect a President and Legislature in What’s Seen as a Test of Control with China.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)