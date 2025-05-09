Karachi, May 9 (PTI) Pakistan's bustling shipping industry is grappling with disruptions due to the ongoing tensions with India, resulting in longer transit times and increased freight charges, officials and traders here said on Friday.

The strain follows India's restrictions on international shipping lines carrying Pakistani cargo accessing Indian ports, following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Some foreign shipping companies are also planning to implement an emergency operational recovery surcharge (EORS) from later this month, which would significantly impact the industry in Pakistan.

Pakistan Ship's Agents Association (PSAA) Chairman Mohammad Rajpar said India's port restrictions appear designed to deter international shipping lines from calling at Pakistani ports. He described the measures as “unwarranted and against international conventions”.

Rajpar said foreign shipping companies have become active in raising various charges despite the fact that the India-Pakistan conflict has not extended to maritime domains.

He said additional surcharges and freight rates would hurt Pakistan's exports.

“The PSAA members and international shipping lines have been advised to recalibrate their services to Pakistan to ensure the country's trade connectivity remains unimpeded," Rajpar stated.

An official of the Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) confirmed that at least one shipping company has already imposed additional charges ranging from USD 300 to USD 800 per unit.

A senior official at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), a cornerstone of Pakistan's economy, said despite challenges, port operations so far remain normal with no congestion.

Meanwhile, the government has accepted a demand of the maritime industry to allow cargo ships loaded with Indian goods to dock at Pakistani ports. The Ministry of Commerce on Thursday issued a clarification regarding its earlier decision to suspend trade ties with India.

This decision followed a shipping order by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs that barred Indian and Pakistani flag carriers from each other's ports, with exemptions considered case-by-case basis.

Rajpar said the PSAA had sought clarification on whether the ban exempted Indian Reshipment on Board (RoB) cargo, meaning goods transiting through Pakistani ports without entering the domestic market.

In response, the commerce ministry confirmed that these restrictions do not apply to RoB cargo, ensuring uninterrupted sea transit trade.

“This ensures that sea transit trade, particularly RoB cargo bound for or arriving from India, will proceed uninterrupted,” the ministry said in a statement.

Shipping experts estimate that up to 70% of the cargo on large container ships visiting Pakistan consists of Indian goods. They cautioned that India's port restrictions could discourage international shipping lines from calling at Pakistani ports altogether.

