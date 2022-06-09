Islamabad [Pakistan], June 9 (ANI): Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who could not manage to complete his full tenure in power, said that the situation in the country had deteriorated during the last 60 years due to the rule of two families and the army dictators.

These remarks come while Imran Khan was speaking at the PTI's National Council meeting, wherein he was elected unopposed as the chairman of the party again, after two other candidates, Omer Sarfraz Cheema and Nek Muhammad, withdrew their candidature, according to a statement issued here.

"We tried, but the system was not corrected in the true sense," he added. Also, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar were elected vice-chairman and secretary-general of the party, respectively, reported Pakistan's local media outlet The News International.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has said that he would within the next few days finalise the date for the "biggest protest in Pakistan's history"."We have to go all-in for our campaign for true freedom in the next phase. I will give a date within the next few days," he said.

Addressing the Council meeting in Islamabad, Imran Khan said his party is consulting with its lawyers but called on party workers to be prepared. "It will be the biggest protest in the country's history. This is our right," Khan said adding, "I have told all party organisations to be prepared. We are waiting to get the all-clear from the Supreme Court. As soon as that is done, I will give the date."

Following his ouster from power, Khan has been holding several rallies, reiterating the foreign conspiracy allegations and his rebuke of the "selected government" against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government.

During a recent rally, the beleaguered PTI chief even said Pakistan could "break up into three parts" if the establishment did not take the right decisions. Pakistan analyst Zahid Hussain said such reckless statements by a former prime minister raise serious concerns about his motives.

"He would prefer military intervention to the political process taking its own course. His destructive populist politics is extremely dangerous not only for democracy but also for national security," said Hussain.Moreover, on Wednesday, Pakistan Defense Minister Khwaja Asif said that Imran Khan was attempting to reach out to the establishment to escape a difficult situation. "Imran Khan is confused and bereft of senses as a result of frustration and failure. His rhetoric against the Pakistani army is still resonating in the air, but he is now seeking assistance from the establishment," Asif said. (ANI)

