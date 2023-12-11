Islamabad, Dec 11 (PTI) Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday rejected any possibility of talks with the terrorists and warned them to surrender unconditionally.

"The state will not show any leniency towards terrorists who committed violence and killed innocent citizens,” he said while talking with the families of the victims of terror attacks at the interior ministry here.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Conflict: Over 100 Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza War, Says IDF.

"Whoever has any misunderstanding should remove it: no surrender, no retreat. The only option that lies with these thugs [is] if they want to surrender then it should be unconditional. No one has a desire for talks,” he said.

Kakar said that no person would be allowed to take the law into his hands, adding that only the state had the legitimate right to use armed power through its security forces.

Also Read | Pakistan’s Jailed Former PM Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf Ready to Talk with Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif to ‘heal Politics’, Says Report.

"No one should have any doubt about the stance of the state against terrorists,” he said. “All organs of the state have the clarity to remain persistent against militancy.”

He said any damage incurred in the past by giving a lenient space to militants would be mitigated. He added that if someone wanted to denounce terrorism, they must seek forgiveness from the families of the martyrs, who paid the ultimate price of terrorism.

"We cannot compensate those who lost their loved ones, but can make a gesture to acknowledge and honour their invaluable sacrifices,” he said.

He stated that it was the responsibility of the society to honour the martyrs. "I pay tribute to all the martyrs — an unending list of heroes from all segments of the society, including police, politicians, journalists, soldiers and even children,” he said.

Later, he inaugurated a memorial gallery where the pictures of martyrs were on display.

It is said that over 90,000 people have been killed in Pakistan in various acts of militancy since 9/11 which resulted in the war on terror in Afghanistan and its blowback in Pakistan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)