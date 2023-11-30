Islamabad, Nov 30 (PTI) Pakistan's top election body on Thursday indicated that it may go for an in-prison trial of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in a contempt case following security concerns highlighted by the interior ministry.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducted the hearing of the case launched last year against Khan and his former party leaders - Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar - for allegedly using “intemperate” language against the chief election commissioner and the electoral watchdog.

Also Read | Philippines: ‘World’s Saddest Elephant’ Mali Dies at The Age of 43 in Manila Zoo.

The ECP member from Sindh Nasir Durrani informed Khan's counsel Shoaib Shaheen during hearing on Thursday that the interior ministry submitted a report that former premier could not be presented due to security reasons and it also proposed to hold the trial in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, where he has been incarcerated.

“The interior ministry submitted a report, highlighting that Imran could not be presented due to the current circumstances. It is said that a jail trial can be conducted,” Durrani stated.

Also Read | Henry Kissinger Dies at 100: USA’s Infamous Diplomat Has a ‘Cameo’ in Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur – Here’s How! (SPOILER ALERT).

The ECP rejected an objection by Shaheen that the jail trial of a leading party leader would send a wrong signal but it stopped short of ordering a jail trial.

Later, the ECP adjourned the hearing until December 6.

The development comes as Khan's hearings in the Toshakhana, cipher, and Al-Qadir Trust cases were already being conducted within the Adiala jail premises due to security reasons.

Separately, Umar also appeared before the ECP in the case and informed the panel that he had quit politics. He also submitted a written response to the ECP.

However, Chaudhry failed to appear as he was in the custody of the authorities in a separate case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)