Islamabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Pakistan's top generals on Tuesday discussed the security situation at the Line of Control and the Afghan border, the army said.

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired a meeting of the Corps Commanders' in Rawalpindi, wherein the generals were briefed on national and regional security situations, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Crime Branch Issues Summon to Sagar Gokhale in Fake Followers Racket Case: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

The army said that the geo-strategic and national security issues discussed during the meeting.

The “forum reviewed the situation at LoC, the Pak-Afghan border and internal security environment,” it said.

Also Read | I-T Dept Busts Hawala Network of 21 Chinese Companies in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Gurugram; 1 Chinese National Arrested With Fake Passport, Say Reports.

The military leadership also appreciated the progress of Afghan reconciliation process and hoped for early commencement of intra-Afghan dialogue, it said.

Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction on operational preparedness of formations and appreciated efforts in aid of civil administration to contain COVID-19 pandemic and Locust threat.

He directed commanders to ensure necessary measures for public safety and security during the upcoming month of Muharram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)