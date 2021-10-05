Islamabad [Pakistan] October 5 (ANI): Several more people from Pakistan, including media group owners, family members of army personnel, and businessmen have been named in Pandora Papers that allegedly contain records of financial holdings by elites.

The International Consortium of International Journalists (ICIJ) on Sunday came out with what is claimed to be a 2.94 terabyte data trove that exposes the offshore secrets of wealthy elites from more than 200 countries and territories.

Earlier names revealed in the documents include prominent figures from the Imran Khan government including Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Senator Faisal Vawda, Dawn reported.

The ICIJ has revealed a trove of private financial records of around 700 Pakistanis.

Days ago, PM Imran Khan has also announced to set up an investigation agency that to probe names involved in the records.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's opposition parties had termed Imran Khan's move to establish an investigation cell as "a hoax" and called for an inquiry through a judicial commission or an independent commission like that of Panama Papers, Dawn reported.

The ICIJ's investigation is a result of 600 journalists in 117 countries studying for months roughly 11.9 million documents that leaked from the offshore environment, reported The Express Tribune. (ANI)

