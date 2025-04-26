Tel Aviv [Israel], April 26 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has thanked Paraguay for recognising Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organisations.

In conversation with Paraguayan Foreign Minisster Reben Ramirez Lezcano, Saar said: "Both the definition of Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation and the sweeping definition of Hezbollah and Hamas as such, without the artificial distinction between a "political arm" and a "military arm," express a clear and noteworthy value position.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Revokes All Existing Visas Issued to Pakistani Nationals, Except Long Term, Diplomatic and Official Visas With Effect From April 27 (Watch Video).

"Paraguay is a country whose foreign policy is characterized by a distinct moral dimension and the ability to distinguish between good and evil. Paraguay is also a true friend of Israel, and I expressed my appreciation and Israel's appreciation for this strong friendship." (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)