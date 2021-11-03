Budapest [Hungary], November 3 (ANI): Partha Satpathy has been appointed the next Indian Ambassador to Hungary on Wednesday.

Satpathy is presently serving as the Ambassador of India to Ukraine. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs informed.

Also Read | Accident in Pakistan: 22 Killed, 8 Injured After Bus Falls into Ravine in PoK.

Meanwhile, Ajaneesh Kumar has also been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Estonia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)