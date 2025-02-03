Los Angeles, Feb 3 (AP) Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx, Kendrick Lamar and many more are Grammy winners.

Beyonce won best country album for “Cowboy Carter.” She entered Sunday's Grammys with a leading 11 nominations, bringing her career total to 99 nods. That makes her the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

Carpenter won the day's first award, best pop solo performance for “Espresso.” Kendrick Lamar has won several awards thanks to his diss track “Not Like Us.” The Beatles won best rock performance for their artificial intelligence-assisted track, “Now and Then.”

During the main telecast, Doechii won her first Grammy, becoming the third woman to ever win Best Rap Album. Chappell Roan won the new artist award.

Comedian Trevor Noah is the telecast host for a fifth consecutive year. Justin Trantor hosted the afternoon Premiere Ceremony.

The Grammy Awards are live on CBS and Paramount+. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can also watch live and on demand.

Here's a partial list of winners:

Best New Artist - Chappell Roan

Best Pop Vocal Album - “Short n' Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter

Best Pop Solo Performance - “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

Best Dance/Electronic Recording - “Neverender,” Justice and Tame Impala

Best Pop Dance Recording- “Von dutch,” Charli xcx

Best Rap Album- “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” Doechii

Best Rap Song- “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Performance- “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance- “3,” Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu

Best R&B Performance - “Made For Me (Live on BET).” Muni Long

Best R&B Album - “11:11 (Deluxe),” Chris Brown

Best Traditional R&B Performance- “That's You,” Lucky Daye

Best R&B Song - “Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solana Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album - (Tie)

“Why Lawd?,” NxWorries (Anderson. Paak &Knowledge)

“So Glad to Know You,” Avery Sunshine

Best Dance Electronic Album- “BRAT,” Charli xcx

Best Rock Performance- “Now and Then,” the Beatles

Best Rock Album- “Hackney Diamonds,” the Rolling Stones

Best Remixed Recording- “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)," FNZ and Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Best Americana Performance - “American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell

Best American Roots Song - "American Dreaming,' Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker, songwriters

Best Americana Album - "Trail of Flowers,' Sierra Ferrell

Best Bluegrass Album - “Live Vol 1.,” Billy Strings

Best Folk Album - “Woodland,” Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album - “Kuini,” Kalani Pe'a

Best Gospel Performance/Song - “One Hallelujah,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell and Israel Houghton, featuring Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard Jr, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, songwriters.

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song - "That's My King,” CeCe Winans, Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks and Jess Russ, songwriters

Best Gospel Album - "More Than This,' CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Artist - "Heart of a Human,' DOE

Best Roots Gospel Album - "Church,' Cory Henry

Best Country Album - “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé

Best Country Solo Performance - “It Takes A Woman,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance - II MOST WANTED,' Beyonce, featuring Miley Cyrus

Best Country Song - "The Architect,' Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves

Best Music Video - “American Symphony”

Best American Roots Performance - "Lighthouse,” Sierra Ferrell

Best Traditional Blues Album- “Swingin' Live at The Church in Tulsa,” The Taj Mahal Sextet

Best Contemporary Blues Album - “Mileage,” Ruthie Foster

Best Latin Pop Album- “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” Shakira

Best Música Urbana Album - “Las Letras Ya No Importan,” Residente

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album- “¿Quien Trae las Cornetas?, ”Rawayana

Best Musica Mexicana Album (including Tejano) - “Boca Chueca, Vol. 1," Carin Leon

Best Tropical Latin Album - "Alma, Corazon y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)," Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Best Reggae Album - “Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe),” Various Artists

Best Global Music Performance- “Bemba Colora,” Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar

Best African Music Performance- “Love Me JeJe,” Tems

Best Jazz Vocal Album - “A Joyful Holiday,” Samara Joy

Songwriter Of The Year, non-classical- Amy Allen

Producer of the year, non-classical- Daniel Nigro

Producer of the year, classical- Elaine Martone

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media - Hans Zimmer, “Dune: Part II”

BEST COMEDY ALBUM - “Dreamer,” Dave Chappelle. (AP)

