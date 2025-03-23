Quetta [Balochistan], March 23 (ANI): Parts of Balochistan were brought to a standstill on March 23 as residents protested the police crackdown on members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), as reported by the Dawn.

The protest was triggered by the recent arrest of several BYC activists, including Mahrang Baloch, the chief organiser of the committee, who was detained along with 16 other activists.

In response to the crackdown, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee announced that its planned overnight sit-in protest in Quetta would be postponed, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Senior BYC leader Sibghatullah Shah Ji addressed the public in a video message, urging protesters to stay home for their safety. "We cannot allow the state to blame the Baloch public for the violence and destruction being carried out by state forces," he said, referring to the police's actions of setting public property on fire and using firearms against civilians. "We have been left with no choice but to postpone the protest to avoid further bloodshed."

According to Dawn, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) condemned the actions of the authorities, calling for a de-escalation of the situation. In a statement, the HRCP warned that such heavy-handed tactics would only deepen the frustrations of the local population. "The arrest of BYC leaders and the suspension of connectivity in Quetta are knee-jerk reactions that will only exacerbate the situation," the commission said, demanding the immediate release of Mahrang Baloch and other detained activists. It also called for urgent dialogue to address the growing unrest.

The protest camp, set up near the University of Balochistan, was heavily surrounded by police forces. Dr. Baloch and other activists were protesting the arrest of fellow BYC member Bebarg Baloch, along with his brother, Vice Principal of Bolan Medical College, Ilyas Baloch, and their family members. The demonstration also highlighted concerns over the alleged burial of 13 unidentified bodies, which further fueled tensions in the region, as reported by Dawn.

In an effort to quell the unrest, police dismantled the sit-in camp located on Munir Mengal Road and used force to disperse remaining protesters. The crackdown resulted in the deaths of three individuals the previous day, allegedly during the police operation. (ANI)

