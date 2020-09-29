Peshawar [Pakistan], September 29 (ANI): Pashtuns have been protesting against the Pakistani government for harassing them by introducing customs duty at Angoor Adda crossing point on Durand Line.

According to reports, the protests have been ongoing since September 25 in the South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as Pashtuns have been facing difficulties in crossing the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

A large number of Pashtuns engage in trade and supply of daily goods at the border for decades, but the introduction of customs duty will affect the local trade and increase the price of daily commodities.

Pashtuns live on both sides of the international border and they engage in business activities. Locals blame Islamabad for deliberately targeting the Pashtuns.

They have also been facing a lack of internet and electricity in the area, which has severely affected their daily life. (ANI)

