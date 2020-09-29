New Delhi, September 29: The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) categorically rejected China's interpretation of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that demarcates the two Asian neighbours. A strongly-worded statement was issued by New Delhi, shortly after Beijing asserted that it "does not recognise" Ladakh - which was accorded the status of Union Territory by India last year. BrahMos, Nirbhay And Akash Missiles Deployed by India to Counter Chinese Aggression in Ladakh; All You Need to Know About These Standoff Weapons.

The MEA marked its dissent against the statements by China, calling it contrary to the "solemn commitments" made by Beijing. Both the countries have "committed to clarification and confirmation of the LAC to reach a common understanding", NDTV reported the Indian Foreign Ministry statement as saying.

India 'Categorically Rejects' China's LAC Interpretation

What China Said on Ladakh

China does not recognize the so-called Union Territory of Ladakh illegally established by India, and opposes infrastructure construction in disputed border areas for military control purposes, FM spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in response to India building roads along the border. pic.twitter.com/z4SIRkJzAB — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) September 29, 2020

"China does not recognize the so-called Union Territory of Ladakh illegally established by India, and opposes infrastructure construction in disputed border areas for military control purposes," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said earlier today, in response to India building roads along the border.

Ladakh, which was part of the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir state, was bifurcated from J&K last year. From October 31, it was granted the status of a Union Territory. The region borders with China's autonomous Xinjiang province.

Pakistan, the all-weather ally of China, had protested at the international forums over India's decision to "alter the status quo" in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh last year. Beijing had also raised apprehensions over the move.

The fresh statements by China, whereby it categorically refuses to recognise the UT of Ladakh, comes amid heightened tensions at the border in eastern Ladakh. Personnel of the Indian Army and People's Liberation Army (PLA) are locked in a face-off since the onset of May, after China attempted to unilaterally "change the status quo" of LAC.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).