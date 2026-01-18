Washington DC [US], January 18 (ANI): The US Department of War ordered about 1,500 active-duty soldiers to prepare for a possible deployment in Minnesota, The Washington Post reported, citing defence officials.

The soldiers are assigned to two infantry battalions with the Army's 11th Airborne Division, which is based in Alaska and specialises in cold-weather operations.

The Army placed the units on prepare-to-deploy orders in case violence in Minnesota escalates, officials said, characterising the move as "prudent planning." It is not clear whether any of them will be sent to the state, the officials told The Washington Post.

The White House said in a statement that it's typical for the Pentagon "to be prepared for any decision the President may or may not make." Spokesperson for the Defence Department did not respond to requests for comment. The development was reported earlier by ABC News.

The Insurrection Act, a federal law dating to 1807, permits the president to take control of a state's National Guard forces or deploy active-duty troops domestically in response to a "rebellion." Invoking the act would be an extraordinary move and mark the first time a commander in chief has done so since former US President George HW Bush called on the military during the Los Angeles riots of 1992 that killed dozens of people and caused widespread destruction, as per The Washington Post.

Typically, invoking the Insurrection Act is considered a last resort when law enforcement personnel are unable to keep the peace during times of civil unrest.

Trump administration has doubled down on its immigration enforcement crackdown in the Twin Cities, as unrest continues over the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer earlier this month, as per CNN.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has mobilised the Minnesota National Guard to support state police during another weekend of protests. A military spokesperson said yesterday afternoon that troops were "staged and ready to respond," but that they were "not deployed to city streets at this time," CNN reported. (ANI)

