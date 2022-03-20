Berlin, Mar 20 (AP) More than 8,000 people are attending an open-air concert in the German capital to express their support for Ukraine.

The “Sound of Peace” concert at the city's landmark Brandenburg Gate on Sunday features German music stars such as Marius Mueller-Westernhagen, who was to perform his iconic song Freiheit, or freedom in German, violinist David Garrett, singer Peter Maffay, and the bands Revolverheld and Silbermond.

Up to 20,000 people were expected at the concert which started in the early afternoon and was supposed to last into the night.

On Sunday afternoon, police called on visitors that the main streets leading to the venue where so crowded that newcomers should look for others ways to get to the concert, German news agency dpa reported. (AP) VM

