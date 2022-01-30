Islamabad [Pakistan], January 30 (ANI): The Peshawar High Court on Saturday has issued a written order to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ban "immoral content" shared on TikTok, a Chinese short-video app, local media reported.

According to the report presented by PTA, it has blocked 28.9 million videos from the app, while 1.4 million accounts are blocked for sharing immoral content, Geo News reported.

The written order also stated that the young generation is "being inspired by immoral content shared on TikTok," adding that people who share immoral content are prosecuted but not punished which allows them to continue spreading such content, said the Pakistani media.

"PTA should make procedures to block the accounts of repeated violators," said the written order.

The PTA has blocked and restored the app several times during the last year on similar charges.

The first time TikTok was banned in Pakistan was in October 2020, However, the ban was lifted 10-day later after the company assured that it would block accounts "spreading obscenity". (ANI)

