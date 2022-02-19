Manila [Philippines], February 19 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,923 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,650,748.

The DOH said 198 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 55,607. The number of active cases dipped to 62,533 as the country's positivity rate dropped further to 7.9 percent.

Also Read | Thousands of Audis, Porsches, Lamborghinis, Bentleys Destroyed After Cargo Ship Felicity Ace Catches Fire in Atlantic Ocean.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that only seven areas across the country are at "moderate" COVID-19 and hospital admission risks, while the rest of the country are all under alert level 2 on a scale of 5.

Metro Manila, the epicenter since the outbreak two years ago, is under alert level 2 until the end of the month.

Also Read | Indian-American Judge Manish Shah Sends Pakistan Man Muhammad Ateeq to 12 Years in Jail in Healthcare Fraud Case.

The Philippines has seen four waves of COVID-19 infections since 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year, with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 26 million people. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)