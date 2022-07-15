Manila [Philippines], July 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,588 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,727,970.

The DOH data showed "a continuous increase" in the number of infections across the archipelago, averaging over 1,700 cases daily or 40 per cent higher than in the previous week.

Metro Manila topped the regions with over 5,000 new cases reported from July 8 to 14, followed by its two adjacent areas.

"Most areas show a sharp increase in cases with Metro Manila showing the steepest increase, now almost at 750 cases per day," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a report.

Vergeire said that the hospitalization rate remains at low risk in all regions, with severe and critical hospital admissions at less than 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos has recovered from COVID-19 and ended his seven-day isolation on Friday. Marcos has been in isolation since last Friday after testing positive for the highly-infectious disease. (ANI/Xinhua)

