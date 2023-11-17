San Francisco [US], November 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met US President Joe Biden at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) welcome reception on Thursday.

Taking to X, Piyush Goyal stated, "It was an honour meeting @POTUS at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) welcome reception yesterday."

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday, hosted a welcome reception for world leaders attending the APEC Summit.

Piyush Goyal was invited to attend the APEC Summit in San Francisco.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation grouping has 21 members. However, India is not one of them. It had made a request to join the grouping in 1991. While a majority of members are in favour of India's inclusion, some have opposed it, citing the country's record on economic reforms and claiming that it has' protectionist instincts'. Another reason for India not being included in the grouping was a membership freeze, which was in force since 1997 but was not extended in 2012.

Meanwhile, Goyal also met US Secretary of Treasury, Janet Yellen. In a post shared on X, Yellen stated, "Wonderful to meet the US Secretary of the Treasury, @SecYellen."

The Commerce Minister, who is on a four-day visit to the US, held a meeting with Peru's Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism Juan Carlos Mathews. The two leaders discussed the progress of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and Peru.

"Met H.E. Juan Carlos Mathews, Minister of Foreign Trade & Tourism, Republic of Peru. Discussed the progress of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between India & Peru," Piyush Goyal posted on X.

Piyush Goyal also met Qualcomm Technology Licensing and Global Affairs President Alex Rogers. In a post shared on X, Goyal stated, "Met Mr Alex Rogers, President, Qualcomm Technology Licensing & Global Affairs. Discussed the vast opportunities for collaboration that India's rapidly evolving semiconductor ecosystem & robust innovation landscape offers."

He also met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Meeting 2023.

He also attended the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment (PGII), and IPEF Investment Forum. He congratulated US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and senior advisor to the US President Amos Hochstein for the initiative.

Taking to X, Piyush Goyal stated, "Delighted to join leaders, colleagues from Indo-Pacific, and doyens of global finance at the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment (PGII), IPEF Investment Forum. Many congratulations to US Commerce Secretary @SecRaimondo and Senior Advisor to the US President @Amoshochstein for this important initiative."

"It has facilitated fantastic discussions filled with great enthusiasm. I am optimistic of positive outcomes for India and the region. Glad to see that the world is looking up to India as an avenue for global investment. It is a recognition of PM @NarendraModi ji's transformational efforts in enhancing ease of doing business, ushering in transparency in business regulatory ecosystem and delivering sustainable growth & development. I welcome the announcement of the US-India Green Transition Fund of US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF). I am confident that this catalytic fund will help achieve India's ambitious goals on renewable energy generation," he added. (ANI)

