Doha [Qatar], October 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, at a community event in Doha, suggested that Indians living in Qatar may create an integrated database with the purpose of being connected.

Goyal said that the effort must work to connect all Indians to at least one association of Indians.

"There's no integrated database of all the people who live in Qatar having roots back home in India. I'm suggesting this not out of any compulsion or desire to showcase the strength of the Indian community, but from the point of view that in good or bad times, it's always beneficial to be able to connect with each other. While the embassy may not engage in such activities, to avoid any misunderstanding, we could consider launching an initiative since we have over a hundred associations working in different parts of Qatar. Let us make an effort to reach out to our brothers and sisters and ensure that every person who has come to Qatar to serve the nation, representing India, is a member of at least one association. We can easily create a simple online registration with basic information, no confidential information, no intrusion on privacy, no misuse of any data, but just the ability to connect with each other," he said.

Goyal held talks with Mansour Al Thani, Chairman of MHM Group.

In a post on X, he said, "Held a meeting with Sheikh Mansour Al Thani, Chairman of MHM Group. Appreciated the Group's investment in an Indian startup and discussed further investment opportunities and growth avenues offered by India's vibrant startup ecosystem."

Goyal, who is currently in Doha, also planted a sapling at Indian Embassy in Doha as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)

