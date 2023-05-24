Sydney [Australia], May 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese visited Sydney Harbour and Opera House in Australia on Wednesday.

Sydney Harbour and Opera House was lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag on the occasion.

Earlier today, PM Modi accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia. He also signed the visitors' book at the Admiralty House in Sydney.

Later on, he held a bilateral meeting with PM Albanese that deepened the friendship between the two nations.

The Australia-India relationship is already strong, but both saw the potential for growth and an opportunity for a better future.

The meeting is built on the outcomes from the Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit in March and reinforced their commitment to an open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday, part of his three-nation tour.

PM Modi, along with PM Albanese addressed a joint conference at Admiralty House in Sydney.

At the conference, the PM raised the issue of attacks on temples in the country and said that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had assured to take "strict actions against such elements in the future."

"PM Anthony Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today also. We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between the India-Australia relationship by their action or thoughts. PM Albanese assured me once again today that he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also," he added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also met Australia's Governor-General David Hurley and his wife Linda Hurley in Sydney and held a meeting with them. (ANI)

