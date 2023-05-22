Sydney [Australia], May 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sydney as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea.

PM Narendra Modi was received by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell and other officials upon his arrival in Sydney.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

At their bilateral meeting, the leaders will discuss trade and investment, including efforts to boost trade between the two countries through a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and work to strengthen people-to-people links, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation, said the official statement released by the Australian government.

Members of the Indian diaspora also welcomed PM Modi as they chanted slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" .

Some members of the Indian diaspora also clicked photographs with PM Modi.

An elderly woman, who was also waiting to meet the PM, sang a song, "Suno Suno Ae Duniya Valo, Bharat Ne Bulaya Hai.....," for PM Modi. The Prime Minister patiently listened to her and waited for her to finish the song.

A group of cheerful kids was also present at the spot, waiting to meet PM Modi. The Prime Minister interacted with them and gave them his blessings as well.

PM Modi will also meet Australian business leaders to drive Australia's growing trade and investment relationship with India and take forward opportunities from the Australia-India CEO Forum held in Mumbai in March," according to the statement."

During the visit, the Prime Ministers will attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia's dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, a core part of our multicultural community," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Australian PM Albanese said he looks forward to visiting India in September in New Delhi for the G20 Leaders' Summit, the world's premier forum for economic cooperation.

PM Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Papua New Guinea, hosted the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) jointly with his counterpart James Marape today.

Earlier, he visited Japan where he attended the summit of the G7 advanced economies and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders. The Quad Summit was also held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima. (ANI)

