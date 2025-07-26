Male [Maldives], July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives at Republic Square in Male, where he was honoured as the 'Guest of Honour'.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu was also present at the event.

Also Read | Andy Byron, Ex-Astronomer CEO, To Sue Chris Martin's Coldplay After Kiss Cam Controversy With Former HR Head Kristin Cabot? Lawyers Reveal.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi interacted with leaders of various political parties in Male. He also met Maldives Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef, Speaker of the Parliament Abdul Raheem Abdulla and former President Mohamed Nasheed.

https://x.com/presidencymv/status/1949064040120238304

Also Read | Is Salt Water Flushing 'Most Powerful Colon Cleansing Technique on Earth'? Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claim Going Viral.

Sharing details of the visit, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said, "PM Narendra Modi interacted with leaders of various political parties in Male, today. He conveyed his warm wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of Maldives. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment for a stronger India-Maldives relationship, building upon the vibrant people to people ties and the shared values between the two democracies. The Maldivian leaders thanked PM for India's continued support on developmental assistance for the welfare of the Maldivian people."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1949019950020010041

https://x.com/presidencymv/status/1949037807298850921

The Maldives President's Office, in a post on X, said, "Vice President His Excellency Uz. Hussain Mohamed Latheef pays a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendram Modi. The two dignitaries engaged in warm, cordial discussions, reflecting on shared aspirations and exploring avenues to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Prime Minister Modi is presently undertaking a state visit to the Maldives."

https://x.com/presidencymv/status/1949016029553950754

Prime Minister Modi also posted on X after meeting Maldivian political leaders. He said, "Had a meaningful meeting with members of different political parties of the Maldives. The participation of leaders across the political spectrum underscores the bipartisan support for the strong and time-tested India-Maldives friendship. Our shared values continue to guide this important partnership."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1949015280354820153

During his meetings, Prime Minister Modi welcomed the formation of the India-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group in the 20th Majlis. He reiterated that the Maldives would always remain a valued pillar of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and its Mahasagar vision. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)