Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the narrative of the G20 presidency saying that the greatest challenge can be resolved by working together, according to G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

In a briefing about the G20 summit in Mumbai, Kant said, "PM Modi has set the narrative for our presidency. He has said that the greatest challenges we face today can only be solved by working together. Our first concern should be towards those whose need is greatest which means citizens, and countries whose need is the greatest as G20 is a global body."

"India's G20 will seek to advocate the oneness of all...Our priorities reflect not just the aspiration of G20 partners but also the global south whose voice is often unheard," he added.

India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1.

Talking about the G20 event, he said the G20 is the most powerful forum as it comprises both developed and developing countries. It comprises over 85 per cent of the Global GDP, almost 75 per cent of global trade, and almost 90 per cent of global patents.

"It is powerful because it is not unwieldy like the UN which has 186 countries very difficult to arrive at a consensus," the G20 Sherpa said.

"This will be the biggest event in India. This is the first time that G20 will be spread through the year from December 1 to December 1, 2023," he added.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India's G20 will take place in Mumbai from December 13-16, 2022.

G20 members, guest countries and invited international organisations will attend the meeting.

On December 13, the Indian Presidency will hold two side events -- 'Data for Development: Role of G20 in advancing the 2030 Agenda' and 'Infusing new LiFE into Green Development' -- before the official meeting of the Working Group, according to the official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

A welcome dinner will follow the side event for the delegates at the Taj Mahal Palace.

The development working meeting will be held on December 14-15, 2022, with focus on India's key priorities relating to accelerating progress on the SDGs, lifestyle for the environment and data for development. (ANI)

