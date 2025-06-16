During his diplomatic visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a handcrafted silver clutch purse to Cyprus First Lady Philippa Karsera. Sourced from Andhra Pradesh, the elegant accessory features intricate floral motifs created using the traditional repoussé metalworking technique, inspired by temple and royal art. Adorned with a semi-precious stone and detailed with a curved silhouette, ornate handle, and embellished edges, the purse blends timeless craftsmanship with contemporary style. ‘Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III’: PM Narendra Modi Conferred With Cyprus’ Highest Honour by President Nikos Christodoulides, Dedicates It to Friendship Between 2 Nations (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Gifts Handcrafted Silver Clutch to Philippa Karsera

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a Silver Clutch Purse to the First Lady of Cyprus, Philippa Karsera. This beautiful silver clutch purse from Andhra Pradesh combines traditional metal work with modern style. Made using the repoussé technique, it has detailed floral designs… pic.twitter.com/irbU9GNexc — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2025

