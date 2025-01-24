New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Irish PM Micheal Martin who is set to return for his second term in office.

Taking to X, PM Modi said that India is committed to working together with Ireland to further strengthen the bilateral partnership between both countries.

Also Read | Bank of Japan Interest Rates: BOJ Raises Interest Rate to About 0.5%, Citing Higher Wages and Inflation.

"Congratulations @MichealMartinTD on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Ireland. Committed to work together to further strengthen our bilateral partnership that is based on a strong foundation of shared values and deep people-to-people connect," PM Modi said.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1882664539621376263

Also Read | Donald Trump 2.0: US Senate Confirms John Ratcliffe As CIA Director, Becomes President's Second Cabinet Member.

Micheal Martin has been elected the Republic of Ireland's prime minister for a second term after a vote in parliament on Thursday.

Martin, leader of the Fianna Fail party, received 95 votes in favour and 76 against his nomination, securing his return to the top office. He will lead a coalition government that includes Fianna Fail, its historic rival Fine Gael, and independent lawmakers, Al Jazeera reported.

Martin's nomination faced a delay after a chaotic vote on Wednesday, which saw the Irish parliament suspended due to opposition protests over the speaking rights of independent lawmakers supporting the incoming coalition. The deadlock was resolved overnight through talks, allowing the vote to proceed a day later.

This coalition marks the second consecutive partnership between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, the two parties that have dominated Irish politics since 1937. Independent ministers will replace the Green Party, which lost significant seats in the November elections.

The 64-year-old Martin previously served as prime minister from 2020 to 2022. Under the coalition agreement, Fine Gael's Simon Harris is scheduled to take over as prime minister in 2027. Harris will first replace Martin as deputy prime minister and is expected to take on the foreign minister role.

Other prominent figures in the new government include Paschal Donohoe of Fine Gael, who is set to return as finance minister, a key role given his influence as chair of the group of eurozone finance ministers, reported Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)