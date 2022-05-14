New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his regards to the ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected as the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while expressing confidence that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries would continue to grow.

"My best wishes to the Ruler of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected as the new President of the UAE. I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Crisis: Protestors Demand Arrest of Former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa in Fresh Protests Outside PM’s Residence.

Earlier today, the Federal Supreme Council of the UAE convened to elect the President, who will hold office for a five-year term before being eligible for re-election. The new president was selected from among the members of the Federal Supreme Council, Khaleej Times reported.

The rulers of the United Arab Emirates' seven sheikhdoms made the decision at a meeting. It comes after the late President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who had been in office since 2004, died at the age of 73 after a long illness on Friday.

Also Read | What Is the Monkeypox Virus? Here's All You Need To Know About Smallpox-Like Disease Recently Reported in UK.

Newly elected President Sheikh Mohamed has previously served as the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces since January 2005. He is known for playing a key role in developing the UAE Armed Forces in terms of strategic planning, training, organisational structure and promoting defence capabilities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)