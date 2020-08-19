New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Independence Day and also reiterated support to the country's aspiration to free itself from the menace of terrorism.

"Independence Day greetings to President @ashrafghani and the Afghan people! India supports Afghanistan's aspiration to shape its own destiny for a better future, and its pursuit for a just society free from the menace of terrorism," PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

On August 3, Afghanistan PM had thanked Indian PM for the timely supply of food and medical assistance to meet the requirement in Afghanistan.

During their telephonic conversation, Modi also reiterated India's commitment to the people of Afghanistan in their quest for a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the evolving security situation in the region and other areas of mutual bilateral interest.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, Mohammad Haneef Atmar met with Vinay Kumar, Indian Ambassador to Kabul, on August 3 wherein the two sides deliberated importance of further strengthening regional consensuses on the Afghan peace process. (ANI)

